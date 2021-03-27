 Skip to main content
Joseph Mark Parsons Menke

June 14, 1991 – March 21, 2021

Joe was born in Billings, Montana and spent his growing up years in Missoula. He loved his family and his friends dearly! When he was young, he loved to skateboard and play video games. Joe also loved motorcycles, his husky dog, photography, camping, hot springs, traveling and he especially loved cool fast cars. He will be so greatly missed by us who knew and loved him best. A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences please visit www.gardencityfh.com.

