MISSOULA — Joseph Paul Rosetti Jr., 78 of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Patrick's Hospital from the Cancer.
Joe was born May 15, 1941 in Butte, to Joseph & Alice Rosetti. He was an avid basketball player at Butte High. After high school he attended Montana State University. He completed his plumbers and pipe fitters apprenticeship before being drafted at the age of 26. He spent a year in Vietnam where he was decorated with the purple heart and bronze star with valor. After Vietnam he moved to Missoula and worked for the local plumbers and pipe fitters union. He enjoyed softball, golf, horseshoes, woodworking, model railroading and welding. On Oct. 26, 1974 he married Kathy Padilla. They had two children, Jason and Jamie.
Joe is survived by his wife Kathy of 45 years, son Jason and his wife Janiece and daughter Jolie, daughter Jamie and her husband Mike Sparr and their two kids Ashlyn and Jordan, sister Sylvia and her husband Bill Mellinger and their two children Sean and Holly.
A special thanks to the team from St. Patrick’s Hospital. Dr. Scott, RN’s Jake, Barb, Alexis, and other staff, thank you for the great care you gave Joe.
Services will be Friday, Dec. 6 at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. with a reception following at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home.
Because of his love of animals and in lieu of flowers please donate to AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St. Missoula, MT 59801.