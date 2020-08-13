You have permission to edit this article.
HAMILTON — Joseph R. Deppe, 80, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception following in the funeral home's community room. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.

