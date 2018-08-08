MISSOULA — Joseph R. Cone (Rod) passed July 31, 2018, at his home. He was the oldest son of Joseph L. and Janiel Cone. He was born in Kalispell on Aug. 25, 1939. He had one brother, Sidney Cone, and one sister, Sharon Catlow (Cone).
Rod was raised in Fortine and Olney, and went to high school in Eureka. He enlisted in the Army in the fall of 1961 and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Upon returning home in 1965, he met the love of his life, Lucinda C. McBride (Cindy), and they married that fall on October 10th in Kalispell. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for 52 years. Rod had two sons, Joseph F. and Jason L.
Rod attended the University of Montana, graduating with a degree in Forestry. He worked as a timber faller, road builder and retired as a surveyor.
Rod was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting. To Rod, any day of fishing or hunting — successful or not — was a good day. He was an enthusiastic UM Grizzly fan with season tickets to football, and ladies’ and men’s basketball. Rod loved to be around people. He enjoyed tailgating, bar-b-ques, holiday parties and socializing with family and friends.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Sid, and his son, Jason. He is survived by his wife (Cindy), son (Joe), sister (Sharon), and many other family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery on August 10, 2018, at 1 p.m. with a gathering afterwards at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club.