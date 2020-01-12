STEVENSVILLE — On Nov. 25, 2019, Joseph Steven Engebretson went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus.
Joe was born in Missoula, Dec. 12, 1961. He graduated from high school and Vo-Tech in Missoula.
He worked as a diesel mechanic, then truck parts for many years.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golf, sports, life and people. He was a wonderful son, father, brother and friend. an honest, decent, hard-working man. He will be missed by his family and many good friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by parents Jim and Nancy Engebretson, brother Timothy, daughter Shelby Engebretson, aunts and uncles Robert and Judy Johnston, Dave and Nancy Engebretson, Alta Pearson, cousins Marta Carlson, Jerry Mitchell and many other cousins.
Memorial service is Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Lone Rock Church, 1142 Three Mile Road, Stevensville, just north of Lone Rock School. Reception following service.