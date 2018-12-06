POLSON — Joseph V. Irvine, 88, passed away Saturday at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson.
A member of the CS&KT, he was born Feb. 14, 1930. Joseph was a master machinist and engineer who worked on the Apollo Spacecraft making the O-rings and parts for the camera when he lived California. He moved back to the Mission Valley in the early 1970s working for Flathead Lumber where he a was vital part of the operation making sure the equipment and technical issues were how they needed to be.
He was the last sibling of his large family and was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.
Survivors include his children Joey Irvine Jr. of California and Aggie Irvine of the Mission Valley; stepchildren Bryant (Linda) Ferrell, Marv Sabolish, James Patrick Sabolish and LeAnn Sabolish; Nephews Rusty and Pat Irvine, and Jimmy Joe Sabolish; several grandchildren including his grandson Ottis Ferrell; and his good friend Russ (Harriett) Talmage.
A visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ronan Indian Senior Center with service being held at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Ronan Cemetery.