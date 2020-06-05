Joseph Wolpert

After 34 years, Joe retired from his career in education in 1984. In retirement, he worked as a rural mail man and with a surveying crew.

Joe met a pretty, Irish girl from Butte in 1947 at a wedding in which he was the Best Man and she was the Maid of Honor. After a courtship of seven years, he and Margaret O’Leary were married in Butte on June 26,1954. They had three children: Mary Therese, Katherine and Joseph III. After their retirement, they enjoyed traveling to various countries, especially Europe where they had five tours. They made several ocean cruises and traveled throughout the United States and Canada. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before Margaret’s death in 2010.

His pride and joy was building his own summer cabin at Georgetown Lake. Many happy times were spent there enjoying his children and grandchildren during their family vacations. At various times during his lifetime he enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, fishing and golf.

His interest in sports continued throughout his life and he enjoyed attending all sporting events. He was a loyal supporter of the Anaconda Copperheads, Detroit Tigers and especially the University of Montana Grizzlies.