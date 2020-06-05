Joseph Wolpert

ANACONDA — Joe Wolpert, 94, died on Saturday, May 30 in Anaconda.
Joe was born September 27, 1925 in Hamilton to Joseph and Marie (Kalberer) Wolpert. He grew up on the family dairy farm and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1943. He was an outstanding athlete in track and played baseball several years on various Hamilton teams. After high school, he served in the Army during World War II and was stationed with the Corps of Engineers as a staff sergeant in the Pacific Theater.
He deeply valued education and enjoyed learning. Joe received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from the University of Montana, a master’s degree in mathematics and physics from Oregon State College and did graduate work in physics at South Dakota State College.
In 1950, Joe started his career in education. He taught and coached in both Richey and Superior before finally moving to Anaconda in 1956. He taught mathematics and physics at the high school and in 1972 he became the Assistant Principal. He was well respected and believed every student had potential. Many of his students went on to get advanced degrees and/or successful careers in physics and math, and countless students stayed in touch with him over the years.
During the summers, Joe was employed in training and supervising the fire crews for the State Department of Lands. A position he held for 19 years.
After 34 years, Joe retired from his career in education in 1984. In retirement, he worked as a rural mail man and with a surveying crew.
Joe met a pretty, Irish girl from Butte in 1947 at a wedding in which he was the Best Man and she was the Maid of Honor. After a courtship of seven years, he and Margaret O’Leary were married in Butte on June 26,1954. They had three children: Mary Therese, Katherine and Joseph III. After their retirement, they enjoyed traveling to various countries, especially Europe where they had five tours. They made several ocean cruises and traveled throughout the United States and Canada. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before Margaret’s death in 2010.
His pride and joy was building his own summer cabin at Georgetown Lake. Many happy times were spent there enjoying his children and grandchildren during their family vacations. At various times during his lifetime he enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, fishing and golf.
His interest in sports continued throughout his life and he enjoyed attending all sporting events. He was a loyal supporter of the Anaconda Copperheads, Detroit Tigers and especially the University of Montana Grizzlies.
He was a member of the Anaconda Catholic Community, Retired Teachers Association, American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Elks. He volunteered for many community and civic projects including the Catholic Funeral Luncheon Committee, in which he was chairman for 15 years. He was the starter for track meets in Anaconda for over 30 years.
A man of abundantly strong character, Joe will be remembered as a devoted parent and grandparent, a dedicated educator, a giving and active community member and a faithful Catholic. He was a man of principle and humility with a strong moral compass and deep faith. His thoughtful conversation and light-hearted humor will be missed by many.
Joe is survived by his children; Mary Therese (Ed) Bangen of Missoula, Katherine (Mike) Royal of Kirkland, Washington, Joe (Barbara) Wolpert of Helena; grandchildren, Kevin and Shannon Bangen, Sean Royal, Joseph Wolpert; Olivia (Stephen) Michel and great-grandchild Joshua Michel; step-grandchildren Megan (Jordan) Jacobson and Malissa (Justin) Davidson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Wolpert, Lucille O’Leary, Jim and Marie O’Leary, and Joe O’Leary; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; brother, Martin Wolpert; and brother-in-law, William O’Leary.
The family wishes to thank: Fred McDonald and Fred Hayes for their steadfast friendship and support; Mark McDonald for his companionship and benevolence and the entire staff at New Horizons - they were his second family; Mary Beth Siewert from the VA, who always amazed us with her medical knowledge, caring counsel and her personal interest in Joe’s health and well-being and the Community Hospital of Anaconda for their years of patient care.
A private family service will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church. A public celebration to follow at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Anaconda Catholic Community, Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund (9 South Hauser, Anaconda, Montana 59711) or Montana Talking Book Library (PO Box 201800, Helena, Montana 59620).
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Joseph’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
