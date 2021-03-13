Josephine Dora Garcia Gonzalez

Spokane, WA - Josephine Dora Garcia Gonzalez passed away surrounded by family on March 9, 2021 at the age of 96 in Spokane, WA. Dora was born to Jose Z. and Genoveva G. Garcia on January 26, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School in San Antonio, Texas.

Dora went to Omaha, NE to go to Federal Communication Commission School to study morse code, teletype, meteorology and communication. After completion she traveled to Kansas City, KS to test for her radio operator license which she passed and then on to Chicago, IL for training with the Civil Aeronautic Administration to learn her tower operator training. Chicago is where she met “Si” Gonzalez for the first time. On February 16, 1946 Dora married “Si” Gonzalez in San Antonio, Texas They moved to Stevensville, MT and raised their three children Rita, John and Roberta in the three mile area. She was a members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stevensville.