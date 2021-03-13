Josephine Dora Garcia Gonzalez
Spokane, WA - Josephine Dora Garcia Gonzalez passed away surrounded by family on March 9, 2021 at the age of 96 in Spokane, WA. Dora was born to Jose Z. and Genoveva G. Garcia on January 26, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School in San Antonio, Texas.
Dora went to Omaha, NE to go to Federal Communication Commission School to study morse code, teletype, meteorology and communication. After completion she traveled to Kansas City, KS to test for her radio operator license which she passed and then on to Chicago, IL for training with the Civil Aeronautic Administration to learn her tower operator training. Chicago is where she met “Si” Gonzalez for the first time. On February 16, 1946 Dora married “Si” Gonzalez in San Antonio, Texas They moved to Stevensville, MT and raised their three children Rita, John and Roberta in the three mile area. She was a members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stevensville.
They owned and operated a dairy farm for 24 years until they sold it and bought the “Mini Market” in Stevensville. Dora was a huge supporter of the Stevensville School activities programs. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their school activities. Besides the basketball and football games she enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and canning to keep her pantry well stocked. She was a talented quilter and gave many family members a beautiful quilt or two. Dora loved and participated on a bowling league for many years in Stevensville.
Her greatest love was her family and home. She hosted many family dinners which was followed by games and great conversations. She created an environment for lasting, loving memories.
Dora is survived by her three children Rita (Ken) Clark in Spokane, WA , John (Nancy) Gonzalez in Seeley Lake, MT and Roberta (Jacques) LeCoure in Ellensburg, WA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband “Si” of 72 years.
A vigil service will be held at Whitesitt Funeral Home at 7:00 pm on March 24. Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 25th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery and the reception will be at 393 Groff Lane, Stevensville, MT. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.