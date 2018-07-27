MISSOULA — Josephine Dorothy Goodall, of Missoula, passed away on July 23, 2018, at home of natural causes.
Josephine was born in Missoula on July 8, 1963, to Karen and Keith Goodall. Josephine was a Montana girl and lived here in the state her entire life. Two of Josephine's greatest joys were camping and working as a lighting technician with local bands.
Josephine is survived by her husband, Whitney Dooley, Missoula; mother, Karen Goodall, Missoula; father, Keith Goodall, Arizona; sister, Karry Martyn, Missoula; and two nieces, Lynn and Alexandra.
Josephine was taken from us much too soon and will be greatly missed by those who loved her. In the midst of our grief, we will find comfort, knowing our Josephine is at peace.
Josephine was a breast cancer survivor for 20 years, donations to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research would be greatly appreciated.