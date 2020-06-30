× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOLO — Joshua Michael Clement, 20, of Lolo, passed away on June 26 due to a fatal accident that occurred on June 11, while helping his friend make repairs to his truck.

Josh was born Dec. 7, 1999 in Missoula to John & Kimberly Clement. He attended Lolo and Woodman Elementary Schools and graduated from Sentinel High School in 2018.

Josh loved living in Montana and being outdoors. He loved fishing and camping. He loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, snowboarding and took pride in his truck. He enjoyed shooting guns with his dad, family and friends. Josh earned the rank of Eagle Scout and enjoyed numerous scout campouts and activities.

As a small boy Josh loved to dig in the dirt which led to his occupation being employed in the family business, Alpine Water, as a heavy equipment operator.

Josh enjoyed spending time with friends and his extensive family. He loved sharing his silly experiences and making everyone laugh. He recently enjoyed several family vacations to Maui, Oahu, Mesa Verde, Nauvoo, Illinois and had just returned from a trip to southern Utah to see his first nephew who was only a few days old.