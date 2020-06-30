LOLO — Joshua Michael Clement, 20, of Lolo, passed away on June 26 due to a fatal accident that occurred on June 11, while helping his friend make repairs to his truck.
Josh was born Dec. 7, 1999 in Missoula to John & Kimberly Clement. He attended Lolo and Woodman Elementary Schools and graduated from Sentinel High School in 2018.
Josh loved living in Montana and being outdoors. He loved fishing and camping. He loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, snowboarding and took pride in his truck. He enjoyed shooting guns with his dad, family and friends. Josh earned the rank of Eagle Scout and enjoyed numerous scout campouts and activities.
As a small boy Josh loved to dig in the dirt which led to his occupation being employed in the family business, Alpine Water, as a heavy equipment operator.
Josh enjoyed spending time with friends and his extensive family. He loved sharing his silly experiences and making everyone laugh. He recently enjoyed several family vacations to Maui, Oahu, Mesa Verde, Nauvoo, Illinois and had just returned from a trip to southern Utah to see his first nephew who was only a few days old.
Josh is survived by his parents John and Kimberly, Lolo, three sisters, Kristin (Conor) Corry, Kanab Utah, Jessica, Lolo, Jordan, Lolo and a nephew Roman Corry. Josh was preceded in death by his close cousin Kegan Thompson.
A funeral service will be held, Wednesday July 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road, Stevensville at 10:30 a.m. with viewing at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens 7405 Mullan Road, Missoula. We are asking those in attendance to practice social distancing and wearing masks will be required. Those concerned with COVID-19 exposure or who are unable to attend can view the livestream at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com/memorials/joshua-clement/4251083/obituary.php.
