WOODINVILLE, Washington — Joy L. (Torgerson) Taylor, loving wife, helpmate and wonderful mother to two blessed children, unexpectedly went to sleep in Jesus on Dec. 17, 2019 at the age of 42. Joy was born to Mel and Joyce Torgerson in Kalispell where she was raised until her high school years. At 15, she moved to Missoula where she later graduated from Sentinel High School.
After high school, she moved back to Kalispell and later moved to California and then to Florida. After moving back to Kalispell from Florida, she met her future husband, Chad Taylor in 2009. A couple years later, Joy and Chad moved to Seattle, Washington and were married in 2013 in Montana. While living in Seattle, Joy lived up to her name and was a huge blessing to Chad, as well as to the amazing son and daughter with whom God had blessed them.
Joy loved every day she spent with her children and was so incredibly grateful for the blessing they have been to her. Not a single day passed where she didn’t thank God and Chad for the blessing of being a full time mommy to her wonderful kids. Joy and the entire Taylor Household love and trust their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. They know that through Him, their separation from Joy is temporary and they will see their wonderful Joy again in God’s Glory.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents Mel and Joyce Torgerson of Kalispell. Joy is survived by her husband, two children, two brothers, a sister and extended family.
Memorial gifts can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or to the Taylor Children’s Education Fund, in care of Chad Taylor. Mailing address: Chad Taylor, 14241 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd., Unit #190, Woodinville, WA 98072.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, in the Glacier Ball Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 Highway 93 S., Kalispell, MT 59901.