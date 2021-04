Victor - A Celebration of Life for Joy W. Gover will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Bitterroot River Inn in Hamilton. Mrs. Gover passed away October 9, 2020 in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.