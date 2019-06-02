COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Joyce Brandl Rickel passed away on May 28 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in the presence of her family. A former resident of Missoula, Joyce relocated to Rathdrum, Idaho, with her beloved husband Murvin in 2013.
She is survived by her husband Murv, her children, Theresa and Chris, her stepdaughters, Ruth and Amy, her grandsons, Jackson, Wyatt and Wade, many nieces and nephews, her sister Phyllis, and many loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at Bell Tower Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a Gathering of Family and Friends Celebration afterwards.