BONNER — Our mother, Joyce Bush, 94, of Bonner, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Riverside Health Care of natural causes.
She was born on May 29, 1924, in Denton to Joe and Edna Young. As a young girl she lived in several towns in central Montana close to Lewistown due to her father's occupation as a Montana Highway Patrolman. In 1937 along with her parents and two brothers, Jack and Kenny Young, the family moved to Missoula. Joyce graduated from Missoula County High School in June of 1943. Joyce went on to get her RN certificate from the Montana State College School of Nursing in Bozeman in December 1945. She then worked for Dr. E.K. George in Missoula until her marriage to Richard F. Bush (Dick) on Sept. 7, 1951.
From there she helped raise Dick's two daughters, Gloria and Linda, whom she also adopted. Joyce and Dick had three more children, Julie, Brenda and Rick.
In 1970, Joyce and Dick built a home between Milltown and Bonner called Bonner Pines. This is where the family gathered for years for all the holidays and summer events. After dad's passing in 2012 mom was unable to maneuver the three steps into the house so she moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in the fall of 2015. She met many new friends there and enjoyed her stay at Brookdale.
Joyce was involved in various children's activities such as Blue Birds, CampFire Girls and Boy Scouts. She was also a member of Eastern Star, Missoula Quilt Guild and Quilts for Kids. Dad was an avid hunter and fisherman and mom joined in on his adventures. During their retirement years they traveled a lot. Mostly to the West Coast from Washington State down to California in the L.A. area where various relatives lived. They would leave Montana shortly after Christmas and be home early in April so dad could plant the garden.
Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known to the grandchildren as OMA. She never missed an opportunity to attend her grandchildren's activities until she was unable to drive.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, one brother (Jack) and her husband of 61 years, Dick. She is survived by her children, Julie Starr (Bob), Brenda Gibbs, Rick Bush, Gloria Andrew (Dave) and Linda Jellins; nine grandchildren, David, Ross and Scott; Ricci, Robbi, Danielle, Duane, Stephanie and Brandi; plus 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Young (Dona) and six great-nieces and nephews. And also her best friend Mary Jane Roderick.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Missoula Valley and Riverside Health & Rehabilitation.
Joyce will be interned at Sunset Memorial next to dad privately. A potluck Celebration of Life will be held for Joyce on May 5, 2019, at the Hellgate Lions Park (Red Barn) 1305 Haagland Dr., West Riverside from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Missoula Quilts for Kids or charity of your choice.