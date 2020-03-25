HAMILTON — Joyce Chicoine was born in Fairview in 1930 and was the second child of three to Mildren and Charles Jas. The family lived on a small farm outside of Fairview on the North Dakota side. Her older brother Billy Jas (Florence) passed away a few years ago and her younger brother Ben Jas currently lives in Miles City with his wife Dorie.

She graduated from Fairview High School then moved to Billings with a cousin. While in Billings she met Bill Chicoine on a blind date and they later got married and had five children. Sons: Randal (deceased) lived in Seattle, Washington; Dudley (Chris) lives in Hamilton; Daughters: Joellen (Danny), Leeann and Laure live in California. She has six grandchildren: Kyle (Jeanine), Haley (Weston), Brett (Shannon), Sydney, Jaxson, Jordan. She has one great grandchild Logan Chicoine.

She became a teacher in emergency care for 20 years and later opened a health food deli in San Jose, California before returning to Montana in 1994 to care for her mother and step father. While in Miles City she organized and produced a Bluegrass Festival called "Music on Wings". In 1999 after her parents died, she set out on her own and fulfilled a lifelong dream to travel 13 states and Canada in her minivan. In 2000 she settled in Missoula, MT to be near her son Dudley and family. During this 20 year residency, she became active with WE Productions helping produce the Good News Variety Show for several years. She also was active in TOPS and volunteered with Missoula Aging, St Patrick Hospital and the Missoula Senior Center. For 10 years she was a free-lance writer for the Missoulian writing monthly columns on various topics. Her interests were family, friends, writing, music, traveling, gardening and walking.