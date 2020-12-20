PERMA - Joyce Faye Starkel, 71, was reunited with her babies in Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Joyce was born to Louise and Rulon Hitchcock on Jan. 18, 1949, in Great Falls. She was brought home to be raised on the family farm in Augusta, as the youngest of six. While she may have been the youngest, she was not to be underestimated. Joyce was known for her vibrant personality and the ability to speak her mind — which would prove to come in handy when dealing with Bob throughout life.

Joyce graduated from Augusta High School in 1967 and moved to Helena, to work at the Capitol building. While there, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) G. Starkel, who was attending school for computer technology. They were married the following year on Oct. 12, 1968, and were married 52 years. What an incredible 52 years it was. During those years, they welcomed to the world their five babies, embarked on countless adventures, pushed through numerous heartaches, and loved each other deeply. “Bob, you are the best. It has been a great 52 years. I planned on many more years of bugging you, but it was cut short. I love you bunches. Hugs and kisses.”