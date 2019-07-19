WISDOM — Joyce Hirschy McDowell, born Aug. 27, 1927, passed away at her home in the Big Hole Valley on July 14, 2019, while in the company of her family, Melva McDowell, Jock and Janet McDowell, and her niece Heidi Hirschy.
Joyce loved the Big Hole Valley that she called home and enjoyed a good day’s work on a horse or in the hayfield. While the Big Hole was her home, Joyce loved traveling the world, making several trips with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Flora Hirschy, brothers Dick and Jack Hirschy, sister Jill Eliel, and former husband Mel McDowell.
She is survived by her children Jock, and his wife Janet; Melva and her friend Buck; grandchildren Travis and Troy McDowell, Jamie McDowell-Holzberger, Jeb Loney, and Raegan McDowell; and great-grandchildren Hayden and Wyatt Holzberger and Tryg McDowell; along with brother-in-law John Eliel, numerous nieces, nephews and many many friends.
At Joyce’s request, her service will be private with her remains spread on the east side of the valley above the Home Ranch.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored for a donation to be made in Joyce’s name to the Big Hole Valley Association, Wisdom Community Center, or the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.
Just short of her 92nd birthday, Joyce shared her secret to a long life...sunshine and good beef...both served well done!