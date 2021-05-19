 Skip to main content
Joyce Klinkhammer
Joyce Klinkhammer

Joyce Klinkhammer

Our beloved wife and mother, Joyce Klinkhammer, 88, of Missoula, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on May 14, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital, after a courageous, two-year battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 5:30 – 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 20, 2021 followed by a Rosary at Garden City Funeral Home.

Joyce's life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1:30 pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Craig Hightower presiding.

Burial will follow at the new St. Mary's Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend in person, both the Rosary and Funeral Mass will be live-streamed.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce requested that Masses be said for her.

Please see the Garden City Funeral Home website at gardencityfh.com for a full obituary.

