× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Joyce Lorraine Dunstan, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.

Joyce was born Sept. 22, 1928 to Lewis and Helen Minto of Missoula, where she lived her entire life. A member of Missoula County High School’s class of 1946, Joyce was active on the school newspaper, serving as editor and helping the Konah earn an award for excellence. She went on to attend the University of Montana where she studied art and business before leaving to work at the phone company as an operator and administrator. Joyce met her husband Tom Dunstan her freshman year at UM. The two married in 1949, made a home, and raised their son Craig in the heart of Missoula.

Joyce developed an early love of fabrics and sewing. Through the years she made beautiful clothing for herself, family and friends. From the seventies through the early nineties, Joyce worked at Nita’s Knits, House of Wool, and Fabricland, where she built strong friendships with other local fiber artists.

Although Missoula was always home, Joyce loved to travel. She traveled widely with her husband and friends, including trips abroad to Italy, Japan, and Kenya.