MISSOULA — Joyce Lorraine Dunstan, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.
Joyce was born Sept. 22, 1928 to Lewis and Helen Minto of Missoula, where she lived her entire life. A member of Missoula County High School’s class of 1946, Joyce was active on the school newspaper, serving as editor and helping the Konah earn an award for excellence. She went on to attend the University of Montana where she studied art and business before leaving to work at the phone company as an operator and administrator. Joyce met her husband Tom Dunstan her freshman year at UM. The two married in 1949, made a home, and raised their son Craig in the heart of Missoula.
Joyce developed an early love of fabrics and sewing. Through the years she made beautiful clothing for herself, family and friends. From the seventies through the early nineties, Joyce worked at Nita’s Knits, House of Wool, and Fabricland, where she built strong friendships with other local fiber artists.
Although Missoula was always home, Joyce loved to travel. She traveled widely with her husband and friends, including trips abroad to Italy, Japan, and Kenya.
Joyce is survived by many friends and family who will miss her dearly. Family survivors include her brother Robert (Lee) Minto, Seattle, Washington; her son Craig (Sandford) Dunstan-McGrail, Bellingham, Washington; nephews Bob (Bonnie) Minto, Missoula; Toby Mercer, Kalispell; Jack Mercer, Apollo, Pennsylvania; nieces Megan (Surena Khatir) Minto, Seattle, Washington; Meredith (Ed) Williams, Hagerstown, Maryland; great nieces Jenner Minto, Missoula; Amy Minto, Missoula; Lauren Minto, Medford, Oregon; Ariana Khatir, Seattle, Washington; Katie (Alen) Tolentino, Hagerstown, Maryland, Morgan Williams, Hagerstown, Maryland; and great nephew Drew (Kailtlin) Williams, Westminster, Maryland.
A memorial service will be held for friends and loved ones to celebrate Joyce’s life later this summer.
