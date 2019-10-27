LIVINGSTON — Joyce M. (Schaeffer) Glantz, age 84, of Livingston, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her son, Matt Schaeffer’s home. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Livingston Christian Center, 1400 Mount Baldy Dr. A reception will follow at the church.
Joyce was born on April 9, 1935, in Glenrock, Wyoming, to Claude and Gertrude (Williamson) Harland. Her father’s mother, Susie Schultz (who was a midwife at the time and ran a boarding house) was her baby nurse. Joyce was raised in Cody, Wyoming, and later moved to Missoula where her mother and father owned a motel at the start of her high school years. Joyce and her little sister, Rita, were responsible for the housekeeping and bedmaking of 50-60 beds per day and each earned a wage to pay for their own clothes and other miscellaneous expenses excluding school lunches. It was a good lesson in managing money.
During high school Joyce studied voice lessons from an Austrian singer and excelled in high school performances at the Missoula High School. She also sang at many community functions and there met her high school sweetheart, Jim Glantz, who played the saxophone in the high school band.
After graduation, Joyce attended a technical/medical college for one year earning a degree to be a lab technician, medical assistant and X-Ray technician and Jim entered the Air Force. After her secondary school graduation, she returned home to Missoula and met her future husband, Tom Schaeffer. She and Tom were married and had two sons, Timothy and Matthew. Joyce and Tom divorced 29 years later.
Joyce was a longtime employee at the Livingston Memorial Hospital and Clinic. She so enjoyed serving her patients.
Joyce was re-introduced to her high school sweetheart, Jim Glantz, and later married the love of her life, on July 4, 1985, in Missoula. They lived in Polson, Yuma, Arizona, and Prescott, Arizona; they traveled and so enjoyed each other’s company. Jim passed away in May of 2015.
Joyce came back to Livingston in 2015 to be near to her son, Matt. Once back in Livingston Joyce became more and more involved in her church community, Livingston Christian Center, attending bible studies and volunteering for church services. Joyce LOVED the Lord Jesus and looked forward to her entry into Heaven. Matt provided his mother the most excellent, heartfelt care in her final days.
She will be remembered for her easy demeanor, her love of conversation and her generous character. She loved her family deeply and made sure they knew it. Joyce worked hard to provide for her family; she was never one to shy away from earning her own way. We are so proud of who she was and the example she put forth for her children and grandchildren. Though there is a hole in our hearts because of losing her, her love will live with us forever.
Joyce is survived by her son, Matthew W. Schaeffer, his children, Alexandria Hope, Hannah Marie, and Reagan Charles; son, Timothy Alan Schaeffer, and his daughter, Corrine; sister, Rita Andrews and niece, Michelle (Tommy) Clauer, their son, Nick Crovo; niece, Debbie (Jeff) Fultz and their children, Danny, Allie and Taylor; and daughter-she-never-had, Vicki Dahms.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jim.
To view the obituary or share online condolences, visit: franzen-davis.com.