MISSOULA — A memorial gathering will be held July 25 to celebrate the life of Joyce Marie Hyndman, who passed away March 17, 2019.
Joy was born in St. Ignatius on Oct. 9, 1928, to Minnie and Melvin Price. Her family moved to Missoula when she was 4, and there she attended Franklin Grade School and graduated from Missoula County High School. After graduation, she attended Carroll College where she earned a Certificate of Nursing in 1950, then became an RN in 1951. Joy worked as a surgical nurse in St. Patrick Hospital and later caring for residents at Hillside Manor in Missoula.
Joy was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Harvey Solander and Harold Hyndman (Heinie). Surviving family members include Doreen Roberts, Roger Hyndman, Lyn Solander, Shahar Solander, Laurie Sampson, Larry Hyndman, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
All family and friends of the family are invited to join us this Thursday, July 25 at Bonner Park from 1-3 p.m.