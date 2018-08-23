MISSOULA — Juanita May Elmslie, 92, only child of Martin and Nellie Kiehn born in Havre, May 4,1926, passed away peacefully in Missoula, Aug. 19, 2018, with loved ones by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband James of 55 years; her parents; aunt and uncle Mildred and Edwin Walther. She is survived by her son Jim (Jaylene) and daughter Linda (Jim) Watts; grandchildren Jacob and Janna Elmslie and great-grandson Damien Elmslie and her two beloved caregivers, (unofficially adopted daughters) Lisa Reynolds and Haley Tate.
In life, Juanita was very active in her community and known locally as “Sarge”. Always looking her best with her hair in place, make-up and jewelry on, she loved to keep busy cooking, entertaining, playing duplicate bridge, anything social. Her family and friends were very important to her and she loved spending time with them. She was a great travel planner, not only for herself but could give extensive advice to anyone who wanted to know what to do in many destination spots. One of her favorite places was Las Vegas, where it was not unusual for her to come home a winner. She also enjoyed spending time in Whitefish and Glacier Park. She and Jim moved to Missoula in 2003 to be close to their daughter but she returned to Havre at least once a year and continued to keep her membership at the Presbyterian Church.
The final tribute to her life will be in Havre, on Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. graveside at the Highland Cemetery, Havre. Instead of flowers the family prefers memorials be sent to the Shriners or the Humane Society of Havre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holland & Bonine Funeral Home. Please visit Juanita’s online memorial page at hollandbonine.com to leave a message of condolence for her family.