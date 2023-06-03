Judith "Judy" Culbert
Our beloved mother Judith "Judy" Culbert passed away on May 26, 2023 in Missoula.
Judy was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church
Judy is survived by her children Kim (John) Peterson, Brian (June) Culbert and Jeff Culber
Judith "Judy" Culbert
Our beloved mother Judith "Judy" Culbert passed away on May 26, 2023 in Missoula.
Judy was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church
Judy is survived by her children Kim (John) Peterson, Brian (June) Culbert and Jeff Culber
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.