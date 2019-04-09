ST. IGNATIUS — Judith Lee Loberg, age 68, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2019 in St. Ignatius. There will be a Memorial service for Judith held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Lake Funeral Home in Polson. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
