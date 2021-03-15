Judith M. Shaddox

Born to Merrill and Ruth Mohr in Spencer, Iowa. She was raised on the family farm, attended the county school and Greenville Rossie High.

She married Richard Souders and they moved to the town of Royal. The family moved to Montana in 1969. She later married Ralph shaddox and moved to the Florence area. She then settled in the Blackfoot valley near Potomac.

She has various jobs before starting at the postal service in 1973, retiring in 2001.

Her and son Dean then turned the Blackfoot tavern into the Blackfoot Trading Post. Making and selling quilts and other oddments.

Her life was filled with loving family and friends, hunting, fishing, playing pool, snowmobiling, quilting, horses, and numerous beloved pets.

She leaves behind 3 children, Richard Souders Jr., James (Loretta) Souders, Jody (Micheal) Bush. 4 grandchildren, Hannah (Joseph) Butler, Leland Zuber, Jayme Bush. 4 great grandchildren, Leilah, Rhilynn, and Canary Butler. And Aura Bush.

Services pending.