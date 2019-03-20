HUSON — Judith “Judy” Gallagher, 77, of Huson, passed away in her sleep at her daughter’s Montana mountain home on March 16, 2019. She fought a courageous battle against two brain aneurysms as well as rheumatoid arthritis. Judy was born Aug. 19, 1942, to Elizabeth and Ed Coet. Following the death of her birth father, she was legally adopted by Rudolph Paxton, and thus became a Paxton rather than Coet. She was born in Louisville, Colorado, and resided there her entire young life until her graduation in 1960.
Shortly after graduation, Judy met Dale Wayne Lang Senior, and as the story goes she stood him up on their first wedding date. They reconciled soon thereafter, and Judy moved with Wayne to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Wayne enlisted in the Navy soon after. The challenges and joys were numerous during these years, moving frequently, often every two years. During this time, they had three daughters, Rhonda born in 1962, Jody in 1964, and Christine in 1965, as well as one son, Dale Jr. in 1973. Unfortunately due to clashes in personality and irreconcilable differences, Judy and Wayne divorced in the early 1980s although the exact date is unknown.
Very shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Clayton Owen Gallagher, also in the early 1980s and enjoyed life to the fullest. They married Sept. 10, 1989. Clay also traveled extensively with his line of work with the railroad. They ultimately settled in Missoula and had a daughter together, Lela Clayrene Tillotson in 1985. From 1992 until 2013, Clay and Judy spent summers in Montana and winters in Yuma, Arizona. Unfortunately, in August 2013 she lost the love of her life. In the years following, Judy’s health continued to fail. In 2013, she moved to her daughter’s mountain home in Huson. She enjoyed watching the wildlife from her bedroom windows.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her hobbies were crocheting, knitting and beadwork. Generous to a fault, Judy truly enjoyed having a good time. She enjoyed puzzles, board games and poker games at her favorite casinos. Family and friends were held in the the highest regard in Judy’s life.
She joins her late husband, Clayton Gallagher, daughter Jody Mireles, brothers Doug and John as well as her parents in heaven.
She is survived by daughter’s Rhonda Sue Bissonette, Christine Viola Perkins, Lela Clayrene Tillotson as well her son Dale Wayne Lang Junior, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held March 23, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.