LAPINE, Ore. — Judith Morkert Krantz Lease, 91, was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Arlee, to Alfred and Mildred Morkert. She passed away Dec. 20, 2018, in LaPine, Oregon. She attended school in Arlee, graduating in 1946. She married Joseph P. Krantz. They had four children, Gary, Danny, Kelly and Amy, and made their home in Seeley Lake. After Joe's death she married Paul Lease of Seeley Lake. They had one son Ted. After Paul's death she moved to Oregon to be near her children.
Judy was a talented artist who left a legacy of sketches and paintings. She wrote stories based on her life experiences and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Judy was preceded in death by her son Danny; sisters, Myrtle Eldridge and Ethel Hoehn, and brother Alfred "Stan" Morkert. She is survived by sons, Gary (JoAnn) Krants of Spokane, Washington, Kelly (Deb) Krantz of Tacoma, Washington, Ted Lease of Salmon, Idaho; daughter Amy (Steve) Carter of LaPine; sisters, Azara (Robert) Llewellyn and Lois Shaw of Missoula; brother Allen Chaffin of Delta Junction, Alaska; stepsons, Milton (Lindy), John and Dennis Lease of Deer Lodge, Gary (Penny) Lease of Yakima, Washington; 24 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
Cremation has taken place. At her request no services are planned.