RONAN - Judy Joy Granley Thingelstad, age 74, passed away Jan. 15, 2021 at Hidden Meadow Memory Care. She was born on Aug. 16, 1946 in Bagley, Minnesota not far from her father’s hometown (O’Lander and Shirley Granley). She loved to play gently with her dolls and pretend to cook and iron. She rode horses, swam in the lake, enjoyed fireworks, and was thrilled by the power of a thunderstorm. After moving to Montana as a girl, she continued to enjoy all the lake activities, as well as time with school friends, graduating from Ronan H.S. in 1964. As a college student in Seattle, she hiked, found mountain climbing and rappelling, perfected her baking skills while babysitting, and took an interest in drama.
Judy met and married Luther Thingelstad in 1970, and together they built their home. They raised two daughters, Julie (Jason Erickson, Katie) and Kjirsten. All the while, Judy worked at the hardware store, created beautiful cakes, served as a member of the board of Mission Mountain Enterprises and her churches, Faith Lutheran (Ronan) and Good Shepherd (Polson). She continued to enjoy ironing and watching thunderstorms. She loved climbing ladders, white-water rafting, creating giant soap bubbles, hosting parties, dancing, making quilts, waterskiing, traveling, picking chokecherries, making lefse, skydiving, spending time with friends and family, and dreamed of flying. She added joy, strength, understanding, and excitement to every conversation. She was called intense, strong-willed, impatient, energetic, loving.
More than anything, Judy held on to her life-long faith and always looked forward to her Homegoing, so let us share her joy and excitement as she steps into a celebration with her Savior - better than she could imagine.
Surviving Judy are her husband Luther and two daughters and a granddaughter; two brothers, Gary (Norma) and Gordon (Audrey) Granley, nephews Kraig (Kay) and Adam (Juliann), niece Kelsey (Jose Flores); nieces and nephews: Alfred Onsager (Carol) and his children and grandchildren; Cheri (Onsager) Rowbury (Guy); Dana Thingelstad (Debbie), Dan Thingelstad (Jan), Dorre (Thingelstad) Webster and their children and grandchildren.
A private service will be held later this spring. Messages of condolences may be shared online at shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.