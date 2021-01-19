RONAN - Judy Joy Granley Thingelstad, age 74, passed away Jan. 15, 2021 at Hidden Meadow Memory Care. She was born on Aug. 16, 1946 in Bagley, Minnesota not far from her father’s hometown (O’Lander and Shirley Granley). She loved to play gently with her dolls and pretend to cook and iron. She rode horses, swam in the lake, enjoyed fireworks, and was thrilled by the power of a thunderstorm. After moving to Montana as a girl, she continued to enjoy all the lake activities, as well as time with school friends, graduating from Ronan H.S. in 1964. As a college student in Seattle, she hiked, found mountain climbing and rappelling, perfected her baking skills while babysitting, and took an interest in drama.