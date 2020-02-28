HAMILTON — Judy Kay Bethke was a gift from Doc and LoVisa McDonel.
She married Floyd L. Bethke, together they where blessed with Shauna and Josh, who blessed them with Nic, Jacob, Neka and Brendle.
She brought joy to all that knew her, she was welcomed into heavens gate, Feb. 23, 2020.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. March 7, 2020 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton with Father Jim Connor officiating. A potluck will follow in the Daly-Leach Community Room. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society.