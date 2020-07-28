× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho — Judy Sather passed away on July 23, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. She was under hospice care at her daughter’s home. She was born March 16, 1943 in Billings, a true Montana native, of which she was very proud. Her parents were Melvin and Hazel Davis. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tim, two daughters, Karen and Pam, Boise, Idaho, brother Allan Davis, (Caryl) Casper, Wyoming; sister Sherri Linger, Simpsonville, South Carolina, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy was an amazing mother to her two daughters and a substitute mother to 24 high school exchange students from 22 countries. They would arrive in August to be greeted by her warm smile and head home after 10 months having been nurtured by her and their lives forever changed. In later years she had the great pleasure of being hosted by many of “the kids” in their home countries.

Judy started her work career with First Interstate Bank as the family bread winner allowing Tim to finish his last two years of college at the University of Montana. She worked for the bank for the next 50 years allowing for breaks to raise her daughters to school age and for her to complete her college degree. She started as a secretary and ended her banking career as a compliance loan officer.