BLUE ASH, Ohio — Julie Ann Klauss passed away on May 17, 2020 in Blue Ash, Ohio, at age 64 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Missoula on July 4, 1955 to Vermoine V. "Curly" Klauss, and Thelma McPike Klauss. Her grandparents were Rev. M. J. McPike and Ada Shaw McPike of Missoula, later Salem, Oregon; and Frank "Fritz" Klauss and Dolly Grooms Klauss, last of Dallas, Oregon.
Julie attended Paxson elementary in Missoula and after graduating from high school she married Gregory Giometti of San Mateo, California, in Arlee. While together, they lived in Washington and Idaho before settling in Boulder, Colorado, to raise a family. In Idaho, Julie had what she described as her favorite job working for the Farmers Home Administration. In Boise, she also was part of a quilting group who worked on the Boise Peace Quilt at the end of the Vietnam War that reflected the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi, which was read at her memorial service.
Julie put herself through college at U of C in Boulder and got her master's from the University of Illinois in Library and Information Science. Julie started a jewelry business called "Something Catchy" where she marketed and sold her beautiful creations made from beads and stones. She had a retail store by that name for a short time on Reeder's Alley in Helena while working for the Montana State Library. Julie spent most of her working years doing library, cataloging and research work which led her to her last job as an online jewelry cataloger for EBTH in Blue Ash, Ohio, where she had moved in 2018 to be near her children and two grandchildren.
Her mother remembers on the first day of school Julie brought home an abandoned kitten that she named Cleo, who lived 18 years. Her love of animals continued her whole life, as her last cat Bootz is now being cared for by her son. Despite frequent moves for jobs and school, Julie was somehow able to keep houseplants for decades, and she maintained a determined advocacy of justice in the world wherever she was.
During her life she loved music and singing in choirs, a gift she inherited from her mother. Julie always had a bike to ride which she preferred over a car. She worked tirelessly to share the art and jewelry of Native American artists, both on line and with friends, and learned the fine skills of using seed beads in her jewelry. She felt most at home in the mountains of Colorado and Montana, and had hoped to retire to the Flathead Lake area on land given to her by her father. Like her parents and grandparents she loved to garden and shared the beauty of mother nature's creations on social media every day. This reminds us of how she loved the world she left too soon.
She has left to the world, her son, Anthony Giometti, and her daughter Emily Giometti (Stephen Smith), two grandchildren, Ella Jane and Samantha Marley of Cincinnati, as well as her mother, Thelma Klauss of Salem, Oregon, her sister Carol Yenne of San Francisco, and nieces Azia Yenne and Annalisa Temple, along with three great nephews. She was cared for in her last weeks by her son and her friend Evelyn Rubottom, who came from Helena to be at her side. Our family is grateful to Evelyn, and to the good people of the Hospice of Cincinnati organization.
