Julie Ann Klauss

Her mother remembers on the first day of school Julie brought home an abandoned kitten that she named Cleo, who lived 18 years. Her love of animals continued her whole life, as her last cat Bootz is now being cared for by her son. Despite frequent moves for jobs and school, Julie was somehow able to keep houseplants for decades, and she maintained a determined advocacy of justice in the world wherever she was.

During her life she loved music and singing in choirs, a gift she inherited from her mother. Julie always had a bike to ride which she preferred over a car. She worked tirelessly to share the art and jewelry of Native American artists, both on line and with friends, and learned the fine skills of using seed beads in her jewelry. She felt most at home in the mountains of Colorado and Montana, and had hoped to retire to the Flathead Lake area on land given to her by her father. Like her parents and grandparents she loved to garden and shared the beauty of mother nature's creations on social media every day. This reminds us of how she loved the world she left too soon.

She has left to the world, her son, Anthony Giometti, and her daughter Emily Giometti (Stephen Smith), two grandchildren, Ella Jane and Samantha Marley of Cincinnati, as well as her mother, Thelma Klauss of Salem, Oregon, her sister Carol Yenne of San Francisco, and nieces Azia Yenne and Annalisa Temple, along with three great nephews. She was cared for in her last weeks by her son and her friend Evelyn Rubottom, who came from Helena to be at her side. Our family is grateful to Evelyn, and to the good people of the Hospice of Cincinnati organization.

