MISSOULA — Surrounded by loving family and friends, Julie Ann Peterson Arispe, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
She was born in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 5, 1968, and grew up a member of a loving, lively, and caring family. She attended Lawton Elementary, St. Josephs Middle School, Bishop Blanchet High School, and the University of Montana.
At the University of Montana, she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, and worked during school with “Society Expeditions” which took her to such parts of the world as Eastern Europe, Russia and Greece.
She was a familiar fixture in Missoula with her retrofitted “School Bus Food Truck,” A.K.A. the home of “Locos Burritos,” and also at the family cabin in Seeley Lake, which was her favorite place to spend time.
She is survived by her mother Marilyn, brothers Jon (sister-in-law Kara, daughter Brenna, son Karl), Erik (son Erik and daughter Karly), Chris (wife Patty, sons Jack and Christian), as well as several dear friends; Heidi Armstrong, Carolyn Davis and Mike Doerner.
Julie was married to Jeff Kukenmeister in 1996 and married Mike Arispe in 2002.
A “Celebration of Life” and memorial will be held in Missoula during July (date/location TBD).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peterson Family Scholarship Fund at the University of Montana, 59812.
Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.