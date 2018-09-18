FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia — Julie was born June 14, 1971, in Hamilton, to Marcene (Sherwin) Lindquist and the late Stephen Sherwin. She attended Hamilton High school, the University of Montana and Montana State University majoring in Interior Design.
Julie is survived by her caring mother Marcene (James) Lindquist; her children, who were her everything: Jordan Whittmyer, Austin (Kelsey) Whittmyer; Three grandchildren, Hadley, Bo and Haven Whittmyer; devoted boyfriend, Gray Dobbins; sister, Susan (Stephen) Imhoff; brother, Jeff Sherwin; nieces, Marie Sherwin, Stacha Imhoff and Stephanie (Michael) Turley.
