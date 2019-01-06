MISSOULA — Julie Marie Daer, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the BeeHive Homes in Missoula of natural causes.
Julie was born on Nov. 18, 1925, in Miles City, to Thomas Zerza and Barbara Schoba Zerza, Austrian immigrants. When Julie was three, she moved back to Austria with her mother for two years while her father was working on the Milwaukee Railroad. When they moved back to Montana, the family settled in Harlowton, and then moved on to Coeur d'Alene for six years and then returned to Harlow. In 1945 Julie graduated from Harlowton High. After several short job experiences, she moved to Spokane and worked at Baxter General Hospital while attending Kinman Business School at night.
In 1945, Julie married her high school sweetheart, Louis Edward Daer of Roundup when he came home from the war. After his military service, Louie got a position with the railroad, and their first home was a Milwaukee boxcar following his jobs around western Montana, while Julie honed her outstanding homemaking skills and perfected the recipe for her legendary apple pies. A year in that boxcar was enough for Julie, so Louie took training in the refrigeration and electrical business, and they moved to Lewistown where they settled for life. In Lewistown Julie worked at several different jobs before taking a position at Montana Power as a bookkeeper where she worked for 22 years before retiring in 1988.
Julie’s greatest joy in life was her family. She and Louie were enthusiastic supporters and participants in their two sons’ sports and school activities. Hunting, fishing and golfing were favorite family adventures. In later years nothing gave Julie more pleasure than visits from the grandkids. She was an accomplished flower gardener and an excellent cook. She was active in Cub Scouts, Republican politics, JC’s and the United Methodist Church. She was also a Honorary Lifetime Member of the Central Montana Medical Center Auxiliary. And she loved to play bridge with her girlfriends, especially when she was winning!
Julie was an exceptionally generous person. She got great satisfaction in giving assistance to folks in need, and she was proud that she could help her grandchildren complete their college educations.
She is survived by her sons Tom Daer and his wife Sally of Missoula and Steve Daer and his wife Beth of Manhattan. She is also survived by grandchildren Stacie (Andrew) Keating, Trevor (Kelsey) Daer, Sonia Daer, Liam Daer and Michael (Deb) Bortz; great-grandchildren Stephanie (Chad) Arnson, Kaelund Daer, Treython Daer, Kahnley Daer and Tennyr Daer; and great-great-grandsons and daughter, Hunter, Colter, and Holland Arnson . She was preceded in death by her husband Louie in 1991, her parents, her brother Chris Zerza and two grandchildren, Stephanie and Adam Daer.
Julie’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the care she received from the staff at the BeeHive Homes and Consumer Direct Hospice.
Following Julie’s wishes, no formal services are scheduled. Urn placement by family and friends will take place at the cemetery in Harlowton, next to her parents and husband, Louie, at a later date.
The family suggests that any memorial donations be made to the Central Montana Medical Foundation, Attention: Ann Tuss, 408 Wendell Ave., Lewistown, MT 59457 or dropped off at the Foundation Office in the hospital.