GREAT FALLS — Julie (Spaulding) Black, 72, passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Cremation has taken place under the direction of O’Connor Funeral Home.
Julie was born in Havre, Montana on April 9, 1948. She was raised in Great Falls and went to Great Falls High School. Julie worked at numerous taverns and restaurants in Great Falls, Missoula, and Seattle, Washington. Her last job was in Great Falls at Eddie’s Supper Club before she retired, due to her health.
“Jules” loved to decorate, especially her own home. Her indoor house plants were her pride and joy. She enjoyed taking road trips with family and friends and loved going on vacation with her sister, Karen and her daughter, Courtney. She loved to shoot pool and gamble (she never met a poker machine she did not like). You could often find her shopping at Goodwill, Walmart, and the Dollar Tree. She was an avid WWE wrestling fan and a die-hard Montana Grizzly football fan. Anyone who knew Julie knew she had no filter, swore like a sailor, and had one wicked sense of humor. Although her life brought many obstacles her way, she bounced back every time. The running joke was “if Julie did not have bad luck, she would not have any luck at all.” We would tell her she was like a cat; always landed on her feet and had nine lives. As much as we did not want her to leave this earth, she had used her lives up at last.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; two stepfathers; her aunts and uncles; ex-husband, Jet Black; and her favorite brother-in-law, Mikee Winterrowd. Julie is survived by her only daughter, Courtney Black of Belt; grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Jaelyn, and Jameson; sister, Karen Winterrowd of Black Eagle; eight half brothers and sisters; four step- brothers and sisters (you know who you are); two dogs, Boo and Charlie; and her best friend, Amy Smitherman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have a celebration of life for Julie on a later date, to be decided, at a bar where we can play loud old-time rock and roll music, and share stories, memories and laughter.
We take comfort knowing that Julie is finally pain free. There is no doubt she is in her red convertible driving around heaven with the top down, music blaring, and wearing a beautiful smile on her face.
Thank you to the wonderful, patient, and caring staff at Benefis Peace Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the selfless and amazing care you gave Julie on her last days with us. Should you wish to make a donation in Julie’s name, she would love them to be sent to any local organization in support of animal welfare.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at OConnorFuneralHome.com.
