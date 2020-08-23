Julie (Spaulding) Black

“Jules” loved to decorate, especially her own home. Her indoor house plants were her pride and joy. She enjoyed taking road trips with family and friends and loved going on vacation with her sister, Karen and her daughter, Courtney. She loved to shoot pool and gamble (she never met a poker machine she did not like). You could often find her shopping at Goodwill, Walmart, and the Dollar Tree. She was an avid WWE wrestling fan and a die-hard Montana Grizzly football fan. Anyone who knew Julie knew she had no filter, swore like a sailor, and had one wicked sense of humor. Although her life brought many obstacles her way, she bounced back every time. The running joke was “if Julie did not have bad luck, she would not have any luck at all.” We would tell her she was like a cat; always landed on her feet and had nine lives. As much as we did not want her to leave this earth, she had used her lives up at last.