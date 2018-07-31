RONAN — June Acevedo, 93, passed away July 25, 2018 at Riverside Nursing Home in Missoula. June was born June 30, 1925 in St. Ignatius to Frank Isadore Sorrell and Elizabeth Mitchell Sorrell. She had one brother, Frank Isadore Sorrell Jr.
She attended Schools in the local area, The Ursulines, and in Miles City as well as Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon.
She married Leonel Acevedo in Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 19, 1945. They resided together in Blythe, California, St. Ignatius, Camas Prairie and Plains. They had four sons, Thomas, Gary, Richard and Frank.
After Leonel died in 1988, June moved from Plains to Dixon where she was an active member of the Dixon Senior Citizens. From there she moved to St. Ignatius, finally settling in Ronan.
For the most part of her life, June was a stay-at-home Mom, raising her four sons through high school. Leon suffered a catastrophic injury in 1963, while working in the sawmill that eventually forced him to retire early. June took up the call to be the family bread winner at the time, going to work for CSKT Tribal Health as a Community Health Representative. As a CHR she made many new friends and contacts throughout the Reservation. She retired from work in the mid-1980s.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Sorrell, as well as her brother Frank, Who was known to one and all as Mickey. Also preceding her in death was her son Richard and her granddaughter Leona.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Elizabeth), Gary (Laurie), Frank (Roxanne), 11 grandchildren and 19 greatgrandchildren.
Interment will be Aug. 10 at the Catholic Cemetery in St. Ignatius at 10 a.m., to be followed by a celebration of her life. This will be held at the Ninepipes restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appetizers will be served.