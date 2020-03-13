June Hamilton

June Evelyn Jones, cherished daughter, sister and mother to some and dear friend to many others, was born to Alex and Ida Jones in Deer Lodge, Montana, on June 26, 1930. The family lived most of June’s childhood on the Little Valley Ranch, a sprawling ranch in the Helmville/Avon area covering more than 8,000 acres and allowed her and her three sisters many great adventures. Although during the Depression tough times were being had by many folks all over the country, the Jones children didn’t really know it as they had everything they ever needed right there on the ranch. Working right alongside their parents as children were expected to do in those hard times, the girls all had chores they were expected to do and they gladly did their parts. June always took great pride in the fact that she had her own team of horses to run the bull-rake during haying season on the ranch.