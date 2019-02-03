RONAN — June Irene Sanks was born in a small farm house near Hinsdale, Montana, on July 23, 1929, and passed away on Jan. 17, 2019, at St. Luke Long Term Care Facility in Ronan, Montana. At the age of four June’s family left eastern Montana and made their way to Sanders County and found a home on the western end of the “Eddy Flats” east of Thompson Falls. She rode the bus for twelve years to school and graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1947.
June committed her life to following Christ at an early age and He was the foundation and guiding light of her life. She attended the Plains Church of God her entire adult life and served the church in several capacities during that time. She was on the church board, the church council, a long-time church treasurer, but teaching Sunday school brought her the most joy and fulfillment.
June met Ernest Sanks at church and they were married in April 1953. Ernie and June raised two children at the family home west of Paradise. She enjoyed gardening and canning and kept the root cellar fully stocked with vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, pickles, and even canned mincemeat for those wonderful mince meat pies.
After her children grew up she worked at the Paradise post office for almost 15 years. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing quilts, going on rides in the mountains, picking huckleberries, and reading books with Grace Livingston Hill being her favorite author. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. She blessed so many people with her kindness and hospitality and also sent many of those people cards and letters of encouragement.
June was preceded in death by her husband Ernie in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Gladys Lacock, her sister Goldie Lacock, and her brother Roy Lacock, along with many uncles, aunts, and cousins. There was a time several years ago when June had 51 first cousins.
She is survived by her children Teena (Harvey), Gary (Lauralea), and step-son Wayne Hellström. Five grandchildren; Sam, Annetta, Steve, David, and Christina. Six great-grandchildren; Chelsey, Brad, Owen, Story, Eden, and Gideon. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great-niece that was special to her; Missy Lacock.
There will be a celebration of June’s life on March 23 at 11 a.m. at Harvest Community Church of God in Plains. The family suggests memorials to Harvest Community Church of God or the Gideon Organization.