MISSOULA — June Irene McFarland Gore passed away at The Springs of Missoula on Sept. 13, 2019.
June was born to Jesse Trowbridge McFarland and John McFarland in Missoula on June 13, 1923. She had a sister, Clara Fleischhauer and brother, Donald McFarland. She had five daughters; Rita Milligan, Sheila Fitzsimmons, Cindy Slane, Roxi Deda and Tammy DuBois.
Married Ollie Gore on June 14, 1941 (one day after her 18th birthday). Ollie was in the Army stationed at Fort Missoula from Birmingham, Alabama. During the war, June was a swing welder for oil tankers in Portland, Oregon.
She had many talents. She sewed all of the family’s clothes and dance costumes (with thousands of sequins one at a time for students of Pauline Ellis school of Dance); gold miner (had a claim in Ninemile, Montana); cutter (White Pine and Sash Company); lapidarist (dug up raw gems and faceted them creating beautiful jewelry); wine maker; entrepreneur (would buy vacant land and then buy houses and had them moved to the land); witty (would make you laugh every time you were with her); cat lover (would catch feral cats and have them neutered); square dancer (sewed matching outfits and, with her husband, whether on roller skates or in swimming pools, they danced everywhere); naturalist; artist; master bridge player.
She is survived by four daughters; 10 grandchildren (Tiffani Milligan, Staci Jordan, Melissa Ganz, Elizabeth Williams, Jerame and Brendon Dull, Chad and Autumn Deda, Kelsey DuBois Gordon, and Taylor Leigh DuBois); 13 greats —R.J. Hentz; Connor and Cayden Jordon; Indy and Ezra Williams; Carson Broadfoot; Emma Dull; Jayden, Isaac and Bella Deda; Sam Gordon; Tristyn Henry and Tatym DuBois.
She was predeceased by her daughter Tammy (who passed March 31, 2014, from pancreatic cancer at age 53), husband Ollie, sister Clara and brother Donald.
One thing is certain, for 96 years, she LIVED!