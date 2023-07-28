June M. (Duncan) Smith

DARBY – June M. (Duncan) Smith 98, of Darby passed away Monday, June 26th, 2023 with her family at her bedside at the Remington Assisted Living home, in Hamilton, MT. June was born August 2, 1924 in Kila, Montana. She had a long and interesting life filled with family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter Darlene and husband Neal Ferguson of Renton, WA and her son Steven and his wife Linda of Darby, MT. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy N. Smith, her 2nd husband Larry Cummins and daughter Bonnie Lee Margadant of Altamont Springs, FL. She is the last of her Duncan family.

A memorial service will be held at the Sapphire Lutheran Homes Chapel, 501 N. 10th St. on August 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. A reception will follow at Daly-Leach Chapel Community Room, 1010 W. Main St. She will later be interred with Roy at a private service in Riverview Cemetery, in Hamilton.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Darby Bread Box, Darby Volunteer Fire Dept., or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com