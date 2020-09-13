× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Our beloved mother, June Marie Forte Peterson, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020, at age 97, with children and grandchildren by her side. June was born to Louise Claymore Forte and Bruce Edward Forte, Sr. on August 23, 1922 at Fort Yates, North Dakota, joining her brothers Bruce, Jr. and Chauncey. June was a proud member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. When June was two years old, her family moved to Polson where she attended school and made many lifelong friends. She graduated from Polson High School in 1941.

June was preceded in death by husband R. D. Peterson. She is survived by their children Marsha Coldiron, Jan Peterson, Maureen Jenkins, Randi Peterson, and Gail Smith. Grandchildren are Elaine Coldiron, Scott Coldiron, Darrin Coldiron, Kiley Peterson, Paul Jenkins, Krystal Guay, and Kai Smith. She has eight great- and two great-great-grandkids.

June met Roger D. Peterson while she worked at the soda fountain at Eddie’s Drug in Polson. They were married May 23, 1942 at the Marine Corps Chapel in Quantico, Virginia. In July, 2nd Lieut. Peterson was sent to serve in the South Pacific for 24 months. While he was overseas, June lived in the Bay Area and worked at Moffett Federal Airfield.