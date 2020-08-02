MISSOULA — June Marie (Jamie) Saunders Susen passed away peacefully on July 24th at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Jamie was born on June 27, 1925 in Chicago, to Mr. & Mrs. E.J. Saunders. Her family included brother Lt. Col.( Chaplin) Ted, sisters Beatrice, Constance and Sister Laurita. Growing up, Jamie attended Mallinckrodt High School and graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago. Not known by many, Jamie learned to fly at 17 and shuttled Navy Trainer Planes from the manufacturer to the Great Lakes Naval Air Station. After college, she began working at the downtown Marshall Field Department Store and soon after she met the love of her life, Theodore Conrad (Rod) Susen and were married in 1949. They started their lives together in Chicago, moved to Cleveland, for a short time and then followed their dreams to move out to Montana, arriving in Missoula in 1960 to raise their seven beautiful children.
Once in Montana, Jamie never looked back, falling in love with everything that makes Montana special. She loved traveling with Rod and family, enjoyed hiking and skiing and treasured her extended family and many friends throughout her life. Jamie was a founding member of the infamous “Hippie Mothers Group,” 15 to 20 mothers across the Missoula Valley and beyond, who celebrated their families, hiked trails, skied in the winter and created the inviolable “Kid-Free Thursday Rule” which gave the moms a break for a day and left their husbands in charge of the kids.
Jamie is survived by her seven children Martha (Ed), Ted, David (Katie), Mark (Lana), Mary, Peter (Denice), Christine Ann and nine grandchildren Nikki, Emily, Annie, Samuel, Stephanie, Kelly, Caitlin, Helena and Olivia. Plus, two great grandchildren Blake and Luke.
Father Tom Lankenau will preside over the mass celebrating Jamie's life on Thursday, Aug. 20 at St. Francis Church at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial service will be held at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery right after the service, followed by a celebration of Jamie's Life Reception at the Missoula Country Club at 1:30. Given our current COVID-19 Safety Concerns, we ask all attendees to wear safety face masks. Sanitizers will be made available at the venue.
Jamie requested, in lieu of flowers, donations are sent to the Providence Health Foundation at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Condolences can be left on the reception table at the church/reception location or sent to the home address.
