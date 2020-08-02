June Marie (Jamie) Saunders Susen

Jamie was born on June 27, 1925 in Chicago, to Mr. & Mrs. E.J. Saunders. Her family included brother Lt. Col.( Chaplin) Ted, sisters Beatrice, Constance and Sister Laurita. Growing up, Jamie attended Mallinckrodt High School and graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago. Not known by many, Jamie learned to fly at 17 and shuttled Navy Trainer Planes from the manufacturer to the Great Lakes Naval Air Station. After college, she began working at the downtown Marshall Field Department Store and soon after she met the love of her life, Theodore Conrad (Rod) Susen and were married in 1949. They started their lives together in Chicago, moved to Cleveland, for a short time and then followed their dreams to move out to Montana, arriving in Missoula in 1960 to raise their seven beautiful children.