MISSOULA — Justin James Wheeler passed away Oct. 18, 2019 in his home at the age of 39. Justin, also known as J.J., was a loving Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and friend. He is the first born son to Joe and Linda Wheeler, coming into this world on May 27, 1980 at Community hospital in Missoula. J.J. was given the gift of an extra chromosome, resulting in Down Syndrome, but this did not define J.J.
He grew up with farming in his blood, helping change pipes in the fields and riding along in the tractor with his dad. He also enjoyed driving his own four-wheeler. He filled his role as older brother to Henry, Shari and Alaine. J.J. was an athlete for the Special Olympics where his love of swimming grew. He was a musician, playing the drums, strumming the guitar, and singing. He was also a hugger. If you have ever received a hug from him, you know joy.
He had a surplus of hugs which came in handy at family gatherings as the Wheeler and Buresh families are quite large. J.J. graduated from Big Sky High School and worked for Opportunity Resources at their wood shop for 19 years and always delighted in helping his brother Henry at his work whenever he had the chance to come along. A memorial service will be held Thursday October 24th, 3:00pm at Garden City Funeral Home (1705 West Broadway, Missoula). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Special Olympics of Montana. Condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com