HAMILTON — Justin Walker Smartt passed away on Dec. 2, 2018. He was born at the Marcus Daly Hospital in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley on Sept. 26, 1990.
He was the youngest son of Ned and Jackie Smartt.
Justin grew up in Montana and attended school in Great Falls and Stevensville.
He had a gentle spirit, creative mind and a kind and compassionate nature towards others. In his early years he played golf and had rowdy, rambunctious games of paintball with his father and brothers. Through the years he continued to enjoy the outdoors — snowboarding, fishing and walking the peaceful mountain trails. Justin dearly loved his little nieces. As they ran and jumped into arms, their sweet hugs and kisses brought him great joy. He also shared a close kinship with his little sister. Their crazy and adventurous relationship created a close bond that he held close to his heart and he cherished her beyond words.
Our Holy Father has embraced Justin with eternal love and peace.
His family and friends will miss his mischievous grin, loving warm hugs and gentle caring heart. He is survived by his mother Jackie Smartt; brother Ned and Sara Smartt and their two daughters, Kailey and Jacquelyn; his brothers Kent and Chad; and his sister Ashley. The family will gather in the spring to celebrate Justin's life. In memory of Justin, please donate to the following youth programs: B.E.A.R, 1105 W. Main St. Hamilton, MT, 59840 and the Linda Massa Youth Home, 196 Providence Way, Hamilton, MT, 59840