SEELEY LAKE — Justina I. Henkel, age 93, of Seeley Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 28, 1927, in Kitzingen, Germany, to Franz and Maria Magdalena Homer Hart.

She was a teenager in Hitler’s Youth Army. At the end of World War II, she married Daniel Henkel and she came to America in the early 1950’s by boat from the North Sea through the English Channel to Ellis Island, New York. She learned English, gained her American citizenship, and worked at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital as a CNA for over 28 years.

She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Missoula Clogging club, and the Red Hat Ladies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Henkel; and her siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday at Garden City Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Father Ed Hislop officiating, with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.