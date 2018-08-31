CYPRESS, Texas — Thursday, August 8, 2018, Kaitlin, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 31 years. Kait will be forever remembered by her husband, Nick Kirkland, her precious children, Khloe and Mathilda, her parents Maggie and Kelly Roddam, her brother Jon Derrek along with all of her many friends and extended family. Her legacy will live on through her generous organ donations.
A Memorial and Prayer Service to celebrate Kait’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home 9926 Jones Rd., Houston, Texas 77065.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in memory of Kaitlin may be made to:
Houston SPCA: houstonspca.org/
Houston Holocaust Museum: hmh.org/
There is also a gofund.me set up for Nick and the girls: