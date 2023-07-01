Karen Fay Sacrison

Karen Fay Sacrison, 66, passed away on June 27, 2023, at home in Missoula surrounded by her family. Karen lived courageously in the final years of her life following a diagnosis of glioblastoma in September of 2020.

Karen was born in 1956 in Coronado, California, where her father was stationed while serving in the U.S. Navy. After several years in Casper, Wyoming, she spent the majority of her childhood and adolescence in Denver, Colorado. She was a precocious gymnast and avid cheerleader, making many lifelong friends through both activities. Free time was spent with her parents Bill and Mary, and sister Diane, skiing, camping, fishing, and visiting family in Buffalo, South Dakota. After graduating from Wheat Ridge High School, Karen matriculated at Colorado State University, where she was a varsity gymnast and Pi Beta Phi member. After two years at CSU, Karen transferred to the University of Wyoming where she graduated with a B.S. in Nursing in 1979.

After college, Karen first worked as a staff nurse in Colorado and Wyoming, then spent three years as a public health nurse in Walden, CO. Karen was eminently adventurous, and at 27, she decided to move abroad to work as a nurse at a Defense Department's Dependent School. Asked to choose between Cuba and Germany, Karen selected the latter, and in 1983 she took up a post as school nurse at the DoD's school in Pirmasens, West Germany. Karen also spent time at the Armed Forces Recreation Center in Chiemsee, Bavaria, Germany, where she worked as a ski patroller, ski instructor, watersports instructor, and youth recreation supervisor.

Karen moved back to the United States to complete a Master's degree at the University of Montana in Health and Physical Education, which she finished in 1991. After a summer in 1992 working as a nurse in Alaska, Karen decided to make Missoula home, taking nursing jobs at the County Health Department and UM. She would ultimately spend more than 20 years as a nurse at Curry Health Center.

The cornerstone of Karen's life was her family. She met her husband Bob Leach on a blind date at Zimorino's in Missoula in 1993 and her children Garrett and Hanni were born in 1995 and 1997. Her fondest memories centered around family; Christmas season with extended family at Karen's parents' house in Kalispell, outdoor adventures with Bob, Garrett, and Hanni, innumerable weekends at soccer tournaments and swim meets, and sharing with her children any and all of their academic, athletic, and musical achievements.

Karen's commitment to her family left little time for other pursuits, but she devoured books at a prodigious rate, remained close to her Scandinavian heritage with involvement in Sons of Norway – after her cancer diagnosis Karen continued to take Norwegian language classes with a group of close friends – took MOLLI classes through UM, and could be found every day in the garage exercising on the stationary Schwinn bike gifted to her by her father, an anachronism she refused to upgrade. The special skills and achievements section of a resume Karen prepared in the 1990s reveals the breadth of Karen's lifelong interests: registered nurse, secondary teaching certificate, National Ski Patrol volunteer, PADI scuba diving certification, a German ‘basic license' in intermediate windsurfing, training in avalanche safety, mountaineering, technical climbing, and winter survival, and a plethora of academic achievements.

Karen was quiet and reserved, qualities impressed upon her by her mother and father, but was passionately committed to and always present with family and friends. Karen was a devoted mother, sister, wife, grandmother, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all.

Karen is survived by her husband Bob Leach; son Garrett; daughter Hanni; sister Diane; stepdaughter Marya, and granddaughters Holland and Saylor.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in Missoula in the coming weeks.