Karen 77 of Potomac passed away at Hospice House in Tacoma WA. Karen was born in Magna Utah, she married John Koch and had 3 sons. After her divorce from John she moved back to Montana. Met and fell in love with William James Royce they married at his home in Potomac MT July 25th 1981. Karen's hobbies include snowmobiling, stained glass, camping, and shopping. She was proceeded in death by her husband James Royce, father Patrick Louis Hayes, mother Mary Loretta Hayes. She is survived by sisters Anamarie, Patricia and brothers Neal and Michael. Sons Steve (Amanda) of Olympia WA, Corey (Sandra) of Belfair, WA& Kevin (Melinda) Port Orchard WA. 7 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. Celebration of life will be held at Corey & Sandra's house in Belfair WA July 1st.