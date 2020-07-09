× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Karen “Jeanie” Williams, 80 of Polson, loving mother, sister, Nana, and wife of Francis C. “Toot” Williams, left home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born March 22, 1940, to Kirby and Esther Hicklin in Livingston.

Jeanie graduated from Three Forks High School in Montana in 1958. After graduation, she worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Helena.

Jeanie was introduced to Francis in 1959 by her brother, Milton, and married in 1960 in Three Forks. In the 1970s, Jeanie and Francis moved to Finley Point on Flathead Lake in Polson.

Jeanie could always be found in a color coordinated outfit from head to toe, whether it be blue, purple, green, yellow, and her absolute favorite; pink. Along with her trending taste in clothes, was her eye for sparkling jewelry; a fashion icon at 80.