POLSON — Karen “Jeanie” Williams, 80 of Polson, loving mother, sister, Nana, and wife of Francis C. “Toot” Williams, left home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born March 22, 1940, to Kirby and Esther Hicklin in Livingston.
Jeanie graduated from Three Forks High School in Montana in 1958. After graduation, she worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Helena.
Jeanie was introduced to Francis in 1959 by her brother, Milton, and married in 1960 in Three Forks. In the 1970s, Jeanie and Francis moved to Finley Point on Flathead Lake in Polson.
Jeanie could always be found in a color coordinated outfit from head to toe, whether it be blue, purple, green, yellow, and her absolute favorite; pink. Along with her trending taste in clothes, was her eye for sparkling jewelry; a fashion icon at 80.
She was extremely family oriented. Jeanie could be found at every one of her granddaughter’s events, no matter the distance. Her favorite activities included spending the day shopping with her daughter, Kim, after buying a hazelnut latte. One memory she spoke fondly of was traveling to Ireland with Kim in 2016. When she wasn’t with her family, she was either out at lunch with friends, or devoting herself for the past 50 years to the First Baptist Church in Polson, where she taught Awanas, sang in the choir, and was Treasurer for the Church.
Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents, and loving husband of what would be 58 years, Francis. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Stallknecht and husband Kurt of Kalispell, and son, Bill Williams and his family of Lavon, Texas. Jeanie was a caring “Nana” to two grandchildren, Ariel and Alanis Stallknecht. Jeanie is also survived by her brother, Milton Hicklin, and leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10 at The Lake Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Polson, with Scott Craven officiating. There will be a graveside service following the funeral at the Lake View Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the First Baptist Church. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.