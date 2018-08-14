HELENA — Karen Morningstar Jorgenson died on Aug. 12, 2018 in Helena due to complications from dementia. She was 70.
Karen was born on August 18, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to her parents Ethel and Bernard Morningstar.
Karen pursued various art mediums her entire adult life. She lived in Montana for nearly 40 years, but began painting in St. Paul, Buffalo and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being a stay at home mom of three led to the time needed to work on her art. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Karen is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Rowling (Wynn Randall) and Karie MacDonald (KC) along with her five grandchildren; Justin and Jarret Rowling, Kade and Kody MacDonald and Tyrell Randall. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Bernard Morningstar and her son Michael Jorgenson.
Karen will be placed to rest in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Butte Humane Society. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com.